Mother's Day at Bristol Bar & Grille

Bristol Bar and Grille 700 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130

Mother's Day at Bristol Bar & Grille

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Bristol Bar & Grille and enjoy a brunch buffet filled with Mom’s favorites, including scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, cheese grits, Belgian waffles, fresh vegetables, fried chicken, pasta and an assortment of salad, fruit and desserts. The cost is $23 per adult, or $7.50 for ages 4 to 11, plus tax a gratuity. Brunch will be served from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all four locations. Reservations can be made by calling each respective restaurant, or at bristolbarandgrille.com

For more information visit http://bristolbarandgrille.com

Bristol Bar and Grille 700 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130 View Map

