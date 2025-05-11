× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Mother’s Day – Brunch Buffet at Yew Dell

Mother’s Day – Brunch Buffet at Yew Dell

FREE with admission.

Treat Mom to a garden visit and lunch for Mother’s Day! Come admire the gardens and enjoy a lunch buffet from Martha Lee’s Kitchen from Noon - 3 pm. Tickets for the buffet will be available for purchase at the door. Walk up seating – no reservation needed. Special cocktails will be available for purchase separately.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org