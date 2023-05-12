Mother's Day Charcuterie Board - Oldham County

to

Oldham County Extension Office 1815 North Highway 393, Kentucky 40031-8632

Mother's Day Charcuterie Board

$20 per person.

oldham.ca.uky.edu/events/mothers-day-charcuterie-board

Join Oldham County Extension for a Mother’s Day charcuterie board building event.

Call the office to register 502.222.9453.

Info

Oldham County Extension Office 1815 North Highway 393, Kentucky 40031-8632
Food & Drink, This & That
502.222.9453
to
Google Calendar - Mother's Day Charcuterie Board - Oldham County - 2023-05-12 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mother's Day Charcuterie Board - Oldham County - 2023-05-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mother's Day Charcuterie Board - Oldham County - 2023-05-12 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mother's Day Charcuterie Board - Oldham County - 2023-05-12 10:00:00 ical