× Expand Maker Saturday Pop-Up Fair Maker Saturday Pop-Up Fair

Mother’s Day Market – Maker Saturday Pop Up Vendor Fair will be an incredible opportunity to shop for unique items from multiple local vendors for Mother’s Day, while also seeing woodworking demonstrations. From laser cutting and engraving to sublimation, candied fruit to handmade soaps, there will be multiple makers on site selling their products and showcasing their skills.

If you are looking for something unique and customized, makerspace members Maria Bailey from Turning Wheel, and Terri Turner from 3510 Designs will be laser engraving and customizing gifts on site, as well as accepting other custom orders.

To fully immerse in the “maker experience”, guests are encouraged to take a tour of the space after shopping to see how a Maker Space works! Volunteers will be on site to offer free tours.

Current vendors include: 3510 Designs, Blessed Nest Custom Creations, Kentucky Homestead Soaps, Makayten’s Custom Gifts, Patricia’s Little Bakery, Sassy Crafts and Turning Wheel.

To learn more about the upcoming Maker Saturday Pop-Up Vendor Fair watch the Kentucky Movers and Makers Facebook page and event.