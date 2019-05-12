Mothers Day at Kentucky State Parks

Give mom a break this Mother’s Day with a buffet at a Kentucky State Park. Our resort parks will be offering a Mother’s Day buffet Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Offered at all state resort parks except Kenlake. Buckhorn Lake open but with reduced menu.

MENU:

• Chilled Fresh Fruit

• Soup & Salad Bar

• Cheese Bar

• Choice Beef – Carved on the Line

• Succulent Roast Pork with Apple Dressing

• Old Fashioned Chicken & Dumplings

• Golden Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies

• Chef’s Selection of Garden Vegetables

• Various Desserts

Prices include beverage.

Adults - $19.50 (+ tax)

Children 6 to 12 - 9.50 (+ tax)

*Meal end times vary by park; contact park of choice to confirm

