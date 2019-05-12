Mothers Day at Kentucky State Parks
Give mom a break this Mother’s Day with a buffet at a Kentucky State Park. Our resort parks will be offering a Mother’s Day buffet Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Offered at all state resort parks except Kenlake. Buckhorn Lake open but with reduced menu.
MENU:
• Chilled Fresh Fruit
• Soup & Salad Bar
• Cheese Bar
• Choice Beef – Carved on the Line
• Succulent Roast Pork with Apple Dressing
• Old Fashioned Chicken & Dumplings
• Golden Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
• Chef’s Selection of Garden Vegetables
• Various Desserts
Prices include beverage.
Adults - $19.50 (+ tax)
Children 6 to 12 - 9.50 (+ tax)
*Meal end times vary by park; contact park of choice to confirm
For more information visit parks.ky.gov