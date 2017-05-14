Mother's Day Celebration at Jane's Saddlebag

Jane's Saddlebag 13989 Ryle Road, Union, Kentucky 41091

Come Celebrate one of the most important days of the year, Mother’s Day! Bring Mom/Grandma in for a special day. Mom gets a complimentary flower/plant as a gift from JSB! There will be lunch & dinner specials all day, live music from 3pm-6pm and Mom gets free entry into our Petting Zoo!!

Please come early, Mother’s Day usually sells out at JSB every year.

No Reservation required.

For more information call (859) 384-6617 or visit janessaddlebag.com

Jane's Saddlebag 13989 Ryle Road, Union, Kentucky 41091

