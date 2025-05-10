Mothers’ Day “Create-a –Date” Clay Workshop
Oldham County Schools Arts Center 7105 Floydsburg Rd. , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Oldham County Schools Arts Center
$20 per person. Pre-registration required.
Visit the Oldham County Schools Arts Center for a fun-filled morning, creating original pieces of ceramic art with your loved ones. Each participant will receive clay to hand-build ornaments, gifts or one of a kind keepsakes. Instruction for suggested projects is provided. Items will be glazed during the workshop and will be ready for pick-up after firing in the kiln (1-2 weeks).
Ages 5-adult. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information call (502) 241-6018 or visit https://touroldham.com/calendar