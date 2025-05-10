× Expand Oldham County Schools Arts Center Mothers’ Day “Create-a –Date” Clay Workshop

Mothers’ Day “Create-a –Date” Clay Workshop

$20 per person. Pre-registration required.

Visit the Oldham County Schools Arts Center for a fun-filled morning, creating original pieces of ceramic art with your loved ones. Each participant will receive clay to hand-build ornaments, gifts or one of a kind keepsakes. Instruction for suggested projects is provided. Items will be glazed during the workshop and will be ready for pick-up after firing in the kiln (1-2 weeks).

Ages 5-adult. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information call (502) 241-6018 or visit https://touroldham.com/calendar