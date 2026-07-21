× Expand Emily Stearns 2026 lineup flyer

The Mountain Grrl Experience is a FREE, two-day arts and music festival that highlights the creativity and talent of women in Appalachia. Held over two days in October at Coal Run City Park, the event brings together artists, musicians, makers, and community members for a weekend of creativity, connection, and celebration.

Through live music, art exhibitions, workshops, and educational experiences, the festival creates space for Appalachian women to share their voices, talents, and stories in a welcoming and supportive environment.

For more information call 6067946012 or visit mountaingrrlexperience.com