× Expand Artwork by Elizabeth Zajkowski Season 26-27 (Blog Banner) - 6 Mountain Mamas artwork shows Patsy in a wheelchair, her headlamp highlighting additional female miners

Mountain Mamas by Daryl Lisa Fazio presented by Flashback Theater Co.

October 29 – Nov 8, 2026

Somerset First United Methodist Church

Directed by Sommer Winstead

Patsy’s back in her mother and daddy’s house after a coal mining accident left her with no ability to move or communicate. When the family gets news about the settlement from Patsy’s accident, her daughter jumps into the fray. And Patsy, now forced to listen and observe more than she ever did as a healthy person, is plagued by nightmares and revelations she’s able to share only with the audience. In this story of resilience and redemption, it doesn’t take long for her to realize she has to learn a new way of being if she’s gonna save her entire world.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Mountain Mamas can be purchased online, or by visiting the box office in person at 209A E Mount Vernon St. during office hours, or by calling the box office at (888) 394-3282, ext. 1.

Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tickets on sale soon!

Adults – $23 Advance, $25 Door

Students – $12 Advance, $15 Door

Seniors – $20 Advance and Door

For more information call (888) 394-3282.