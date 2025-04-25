Mountain Mushroom Festival and KY Agate, Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show

The Mountain Mushroom Festival is a celebration of the Appalachian culture: the morel mushroom, KY agate (state rock of Kentucky), arts and crafts, Daniel Boone National Forest, Kentucky River, and mountains. The festival’s mission is to share the cultural heritage and traditions of our community and support area groups (mushroom hunters, agate hunters, local crafters, artisans, and civic organizations) and businesses to foster community pride and stimulate economic development. A local volunteer committee partners with the community to present a variety of activities and provide educational opportunities. The festival provides a weekend of free activities and entertainment for everyone.

Admission to the festival is free. All events are open to the public and handicapped accessible. No pets please.

For more information call 606-723-1233 or visit mountainmushroomfestival.org