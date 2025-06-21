Mountain Mystical Market @ Blue Licks

to

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park 10299 Maysville Road, Carlisle, Kentucky 40311

Celebrate summer in the beautiful Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park with the Mountain Mystical Market. Crafters will be selling nature inspired jewelry, accessories and home decor as well as bath & body products. Shop, get a reading from one of the market's many psychics and enjoy the park's amazing trails. Admission is $5 with free admission for kids under 12. A percentage of the admission fees go to support the park.

For more information follow on Facebook: Mountain Mystical Market 

Info

Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
