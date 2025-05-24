× Expand Lori McAlister Mt. Sterling Mystical Market - 1 Market dates & hours

The Mountain Mystical Market

The Mountain Mystical Market @ Mt. Sterling will have a variety of handmade products including jewelry, candles, bath & body products, clothing, home decor and art. Vendors will also have crystals and other metaphysical merchandise for sale and a number of psychics will be available to readings. Admission is $5 with free admission for kids under 12. From 10 - 5 on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information follow on Facebook: moreheadmysticalmarket