Mountain Mystical Market
to
Dubois Center 100 Hamilton Ave, Kentucky 40353
Lori McAlister
Mt. Sterling Mystical Market - 1
Market dates & hours
The Mountain Mystical Market
The Mountain Mystical Market @ Mt. Sterling will have a variety of handmade products including jewelry, candles, bath & body products, clothing, home decor and art. Vendors will also have crystals and other metaphysical merchandise for sale and a number of psychics will be available to readings. Admission is $5 with free admission for kids under 12. From 10 - 5 on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information follow on Facebook: moreheadmysticalmarket