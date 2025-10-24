× Expand Movie Night- Charlie Brown & The Great Pumpkin Harvest Fest at Mahr Park Arboretum includes: Live music, food and drink vendors, and free hayrides on Friday from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Retail and activity vendors, food trucks, and the Autumn Acre play area on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Hay maz... Movie Night- Charlie Brown & The Great Pumpkin

Movie Night- Charlie Brown & The Great Pumpkin at Heathen & Co. Booksellers

Come out for the screening of Charlie Brown and the Great Pumpkin, there will be popcorn and fun to be had for all ages. FREE!

For more information call (270) 719-0926 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com