Movie Night- Charlie Brown & The Great Pumpkin at Heathen & Co. Booksellers
Heathen & Co. Booksellers 24 N Main Street , Kentucky 42431
×
Movie Night- Charlie Brown & The Great Pumpkin
Harvest Fest at Mahr Park Arboretum includes: Live music, food and drink vendors, and free hayrides on Friday from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Retail and activity vendors, food trucks, and the Autumn Acre play area on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Hay maz...
Movie Night- Charlie Brown & The Great Pumpkin
Movie Night- Charlie Brown & The Great Pumpkin at Heathen & Co. Booksellers
Come out for the screening of Charlie Brown and the Great Pumpkin, there will be popcorn and fun to be had for all ages. FREE!
For more information call (270) 719-0926 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com
Info
Heathen & Co. Booksellers 24 N Main Street , Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation