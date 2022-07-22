Movie in the Park – “Dog” at Wendell Moore Park

to

Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031

 Movie in the Park – “Dog” at Wendell Moore Park

FREE movie/cost for popcorn

Join Oldham County Parks & Rec for a free summer movie! Rated PG-13, this one’s for older kids. Bring a chair or blanket, and dig through your cup holder for popcorn change.

For more information, please call 502.225.0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031
Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.225.0655
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Movie in the Park – “Dog” at Wendell Moore Park - 2022-07-22 21:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Movie in the Park – “Dog” at Wendell Moore Park - 2022-07-22 21:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Movie in the Park – “Dog” at Wendell Moore Park - 2022-07-22 21:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Movie in the Park – “Dog” at Wendell Moore Park - 2022-07-22 21:30:00 ical