Movie in the Park – “Dog” at Wendell Moore Park

FREE movie/cost for popcorn

Join Oldham County Parks & Rec for a free summer movie! Rated PG-13, this one’s for older kids. Bring a chair or blanket, and dig through your cup holder for popcorn change.

For more information, please call 502.225.0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/