Movie in the Park – “Dog” at Wendell Moore Park
Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031
Movie Night at Wendel Moore Park
FREE movie/cost for popcorn
Join Oldham County Parks & Rec for a free summer movie! Rated PG-13, this one’s for older kids. Bring a chair or blanket, and dig through your cup holder for popcorn change.
For more information, please call 502.225.0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Kids & Family, Outdoor