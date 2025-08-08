Movies at Mahr - The Lego Movie

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join us for a magical evening under the stars as we host an outdoor movie night on the big screen in Mahr Park! Bring your friends, family, and a cozy blanket for a night of fun and entertainment.

July 11th – Wall E

July 25th – The Wizard of Oz

August 8th – The Lego Movie

No cost for entry, popcorn and drinks.

*All movies will start at sundown!*

For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Kids & Family, Outdoor
