Movies at Mahr - The Lego Movie

Join us for a magical evening under the stars as we host an outdoor movie night on the big screen in Mahr Park! Bring your friends, family, and a cozy blanket for a night of fun and entertainment.

May 16th – The Wizard of Oz

June 13th – The Lego Movie

July 11th – Wall E

No cost for entry, popcorn and drinks.

*All movies will start at sundown!*

For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com