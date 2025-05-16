Movies at Mahr - The Wizard of Oz
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
City of Madisonville
Movies at Mahr 2025 Graphic
Movies at Mahr - The Wizard of Oz
Join us for a magical evening under the stars as we host an outdoor movie night on the big screen in Mahr Park! Bring your friends, family, and a cozy blanket for a night of fun and entertainment.
May 16th – The Wizard of Oz
June 13th – The Lego Movie
July 11th – Wall E
No cost for entry, popcorn and drinks.
*All movies will start at sundown!*
For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com