Movies@State, "Home Alone"

The Historic State Theater 209 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

When 8 year old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother Catherine O-Hara) makes him sleep in the attic. After the McCallisters mistakenly leave for the airport without Kevin, he awakens to an empty house and assumes his wish to have no family has come true. But his excitement sours when he realizes that two con men (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) plan to rob the McCallister residence, and that he alone must protect the family home.

Showing Friday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

All tickets $3.00

For more information call  (270) 234-8258  or visit historicstatetheater.org

The Historic State Theater 209 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
Film, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-982-3400
nov17dec18

