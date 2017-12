Movies@State, "The Polar Express"

Polar Express, an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children's book. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

All tickets $3.00

For more information call (270) 234-8258 or visit historicstatetheater.org