Movies@State, "White Christmas"

The Historic State Theater 209 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

Movies@State, "White Christmas"

Singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera Ellen) to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont. There, they run into Gen. Waverly (Dean Jagger), the boys' commander in World War II, who, they learn, is having financial difficulties; his quaint country inn is failing. So what's the foursome to do but plan a yuletide miracle . . . a fun-filled musical extravaganza that's sure to put Waverly and his business in the black !

Showings at 1:00 and 4:00 p.m.

Tickets always $3.00

For more information call  (270) 234-8258  or visit historicstatetheater.org

The Historic State Theater 209 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
270-982-3400
