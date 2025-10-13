× Expand Mozart - A Gran Partita Journey Mozart - A Gran Partita Journey

Mozart - A Gran Partita Journey

Celebrate the opening concert of NouLou Chamber Players' 10th Anniversary Season with an unforgettable evening inside the historic library at Oxmoor Farm. Enjoy a pre-concert reception featuring handcrafted bourbon from Oxmoor Bourbon Company, followed by Mozart's Gran Partita-a stunning serenade for oboes, clarinets, bassoons, and horns-conducted by Nicholas Finch. Join us as we kick off a milestone season with Louisville's finest chamber musicians in one of the most beautiful settings in Kentucky!

Price: General Admission: USD 50.00

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Music

Date and Time: Monday October 13, 2025 at 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Venue details: Oxmoor Farm, 720 Oxmoor Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky, 40222, United States

For more information call 6154172110 or visit go.evvnt.com/3226461-0?pid=11713