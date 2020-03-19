× Expand Pizza Bar Pizza Picture

Are you ready to become the pizza eating champion of Louisville?!

We will select 12 contestants every Thursday in March to compete in our Mozz Madness competition. This competition puts you to the test to see who can eat 4 giant slices of pizza the fastest! The winner from each Thursday will compete in the finals on April 4th.

The Thursday dates to compete are:

3/5 at 7:30pm

3/12 at 7:30pm

3/19 at 7:30pm

3/26 at 7:30pm

FINAL ROUND - 4/4 at 7:30pm (All 4 Thursday Winners)

🍕Winners from each Thursday Night will receive $125 in Fourth Street Live! gift cards.

💸Winner from the Final Four will receive a $300 Visa gift card.

To sign up, please email us at info@pizzabarky.com. Spots are limited.

For more information call (502) 915-8113 .