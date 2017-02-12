Mrs. Elton’s Pearls: Simulating Superiority in Jane Austen’s Emma

to Google Calendar - Mrs. Elton’s Pearls: Simulating Superiority in Jane Austen’s Emma - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mrs. Elton’s Pearls: Simulating Superiority in Jane Austen’s Emma - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mrs. Elton’s Pearls: Simulating Superiority in Jane Austen’s Emma - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 iCalendar - Mrs. Elton’s Pearls: Simulating Superiority in Jane Austen’s Emma - 2017-02-12 14:00:00

Locust Grove 561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Mrs. Elton’s Pearls: Simulating Superiority in Jane Austen’s Emma

JASNA-Greater Louisville member and instructor of Geology at the University of Southern Indiana, Carrie Wright is back to take a further look at jewelry during the Regency era. This time, she will focus on pearl jewelry and what it symbolizes. Mrs. Elton attempts to assert her superiority in Highbury as a wealthy new bride with her possessions, including pearls. Pearls traditionally signaled the ideal woman, and the failure of Mrs. Elton’s pearls to symbolize excellence in their wearer is emblematic of the deterioration of class boundaries in Austen’s England. So don your finest strand of pearls and join us!

For more information visit jasnalouisville.com

Info

Locust Grove 561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40207 View Map

History

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Mrs. Elton’s Pearls: Simulating Superiority in Jane Austen’s Emma - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mrs. Elton’s Pearls: Simulating Superiority in Jane Austen’s Emma - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mrs. Elton’s Pearls: Simulating Superiority in Jane Austen’s Emma - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 iCalendar - Mrs. Elton’s Pearls: Simulating Superiority in Jane Austen’s Emma - 2017-02-12 14:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™