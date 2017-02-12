Mrs. Elton’s Pearls: Simulating Superiority in Jane Austen’s Emma

JASNA-Greater Louisville member and instructor of Geology at the University of Southern Indiana, Carrie Wright is back to take a further look at jewelry during the Regency era. This time, she will focus on pearl jewelry and what it symbolizes. Mrs. Elton attempts to assert her superiority in Highbury as a wealthy new bride with her possessions, including pearls. Pearls traditionally signaled the ideal woman, and the failure of Mrs. Elton’s pearls to symbolize excellence in their wearer is emblematic of the deterioration of class boundaries in Austen’s England. So don your finest strand of pearls and join us!

For more information visit jasnalouisville.com