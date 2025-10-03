Mrs. Doubtfire at The Carson Center

× Expand The Carson Center Mrs. Doubtfire

This performance is part of the 2025-2026 Broadway Season, presented with Baptist Health and CSI.

A new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together.

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Paducah in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org