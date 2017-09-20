"Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckley"

to Google Calendar - "Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckley" - 2017-09-20 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckley" - 2017-09-20 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckley" - 2017-09-20 17:00:00 iCalendar - "Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckley" - 2017-09-20 17:00:00

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

"Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckley"

Tours offered at 5pm and 7pm. $15 general; $13 group rate (4+); $10 members.

"Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckley" explores the relationship between Mary Lincoln and African-American dressmaker Elizabeth Keckley.

Although both women were born in 1818, Mary Lincoln was born into an affluent slaveholding family, while Elizabeth Keckley was born into slavery. After purchasing her freedom, Mrs. Keckley became a successful dressmaker in Washington, D.C. She was hired by Mrs. Lincoln shortly after Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration and the two developed a relationship that has intrigued biographers. The tour compares the lives of the two women and identifies experiences shared by Elizabeth Keckley and enslaved African Americans in the Todd household.

Reservations required.

For more information call 859-233-9999 or visit mtlhouse.org

Info
Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
History
859-233-9999
to Google Calendar - "Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckley" - 2017-09-20 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckley" - 2017-09-20 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckley" - 2017-09-20 17:00:00 iCalendar - "Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckley" - 2017-09-20 17:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

August 11, 2017

Saturday

August 12, 2017

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Monday

August 14, 2017

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™