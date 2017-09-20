"Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckley"

"Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckley" explores the relationship between Mary Lincoln and African-American dressmaker Elizabeth Keckley.

Although both women were born in 1818, Mary Lincoln was born into an affluent slaveholding family, while Elizabeth Keckley was born into slavery. After purchasing her freedom, Mrs. Keckley became a successful dressmaker in Washington, D.C. She was hired by Mrs. Lincoln shortly after Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration and the two developed a relationship that has intrigued biographers. The tour compares the lives of the two women and identifies experiences shared by Elizabeth Keckley and enslaved African Americans in the Todd household.

