"Mrs. Lincoln's Favorite Things" Open House

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Celebrate Mary Lincoln’s 204th birthday at a light-hearted event inspired by her many interests—from fashion and flowers to travel and poetry! During the self-guided experience, visitors will play trivia games, compose poems, sample Mary-inspired sweets and more. As a special birthday tribute, thirteen portraits of Mary—most of which are not normally on exhibit—will be displayed throughout the house.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with the last entrance at 6:30 p.m. Allow one hour for your visit. Recommended for ages 12 and up. The cost is $20 for non-members, $15 for members and kids ages 12-18, and $17 for adult groups of 4+.

For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org

