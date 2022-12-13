× Expand Mary Todd Lincoln House "Mrs. Lincoln's Favorite Things" event to be held at her childhood home in Lexington on Dec. 13th.

"Mrs. Lincoln's Favorite Things" Open House

Celebrate Mary Lincoln’s 204th birthday at a light-hearted event inspired by her many interests—from fashion and flowers to travel and poetry! During the self-guided experience, visitors will play trivia games, compose poems, sample Mary-inspired sweets and more. As a special birthday tribute, thirteen portraits of Mary—most of which are not normally on exhibit—will be displayed throughout the house.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with the last entrance at 6:30 p.m. Allow one hour for your visit. Recommended for ages 12 and up. The cost is $20 for non-members, $15 for members and kids ages 12-18, and $17 for adult groups of 4+.

For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org