Mud, Mayhem and Fun 5K

Lake Cumberland 5K Obstacle Challenge “Mud, Mayhem & Fun” – Pulaski County Park, 1200 Hwy 3189, Nancy, KY, 8am. Come out and participate in the 3rd Annual Lake Cumberland 5K Obstacle Challenge either as an individual or team. The course will be challenging but fun for even the first timer. Special awards will be given to the fastest over all male, female and team finishers plus best costumes awards. All participants will be required to sign a waiver.

For more information call 606-451-9379 or visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Nancy/MUDMAYHEMFUN.