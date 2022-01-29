Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters
to
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Children's Theatre
Mufaro’s Beautiful DaughtersBased on the book by John SteptoeAdapted with permission of the Steptoe EstateBy Karen Abbot
Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters
Based on the book by John Steptoe
Adapted with permission of the Steptoe Estate
By Karen Abbott
“Thank you for gathering, children – now listen well. My name is Chinouyazue, and I have a story for you. My story comes from a long time ago, in a certain place in Africa – yet things there are not so different from today, as you shall soon see.”
The king is searching for the most “worthy and beautiful” daughters in the land to select his bride, but in this Zimbabwean tale of generosity, kindness, and selflessness, Mufaro’s daughters Manyara and Nyasha learn that true beauty comes from within.
Performances:
Family Weekend Performances
Saturday, January 29 – 2:00pm^
Sunday, January 30 – 2:00pm
Saturday, February 5 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm*
Sunday, February 6 – 2:00pm
*Pay What You Will
^Sensory Friendly
School Day Matinees
Tuesday – Friday, February 1-4
10:00am
Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters is recommended for Kindergarten – 3rd grade
Curricular Connections – African Folklore, Family, Heritage, Forgiveness
Enjoyed by ages 5 and up
Location: The LCT Main Stage and On Tour
For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org