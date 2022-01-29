× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre Mufaro’s Beautiful DaughtersBased on the book by John SteptoeAdapted with permission of the Steptoe EstateBy Karen Abbot

“Thank you for gathering, children – now listen well. My name is Chinouyazue, and I have a story for you. My story comes from a long time ago, in a certain place in Africa – yet things there are not so different from today, as you shall soon see.”

The king is searching for the most “worthy and beautiful” daughters in the land to select his bride, but in this Zimbabwean tale of generosity, kindness, and selflessness, Mufaro’s daughters Manyara and Nyasha learn that true beauty comes from within.

Performances:

Family Weekend Performances

Saturday, January 29 – 2:00pm^

Sunday, January 30 – 2:00pm

Saturday, February 5 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm*

Sunday, February 6 – 2:00pm

*Pay What You Will

^Sensory Friendly

School Day Matinees

Tuesday – Friday, February 1-4

10:00am

Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters is recommended for Kindergarten – 3rd grade

Curricular Connections – African Folklore, Family, Heritage, Forgiveness

Enjoyed by ages 5 and up

Location: The LCT Main Stage and On Tour

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org