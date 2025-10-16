× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Mug Rug Weaving Workshop Infographic

🧶☕ Weaving a Mug Rug Workshop ☕🧶

Learn to Weave. Make Something Cozy.

🗓 Date: Thursday, Oct 16, 2025

🕒 Time: 5:30-7pm

📍 Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

Join us for a relaxing workshop where you’ll learn the basics of weaving and create your own mug rug. Farmer and fiber artist Charity Williams teaches this perfect handheld loom project for your favorite cup of coffee or tea!

✨ What’s Included:

✔️ Beginner-friendly instruction

✔️ Small loom & yarn (all supplies provided)

✔️ Techniques for simple patterns and fringe

✔️ Your very own woven mug rug to take home

🪑 No experience necessary — just bring your creativity and love for handmade crafts!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com