Michael Buffer, professional ring announcer, will host the Fifth Annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards, presented by Brown-Forman, on Saturday, September 23rd in Louisville, Ky, at the Marriott Louisville Downtown. Buffer is world renowned for his tuxedo image and famous trademarked phrase “LET’S GET READY TO RUMBLE!TM” (“LGRTR”). He is one of the most recognized faces in the world of sports and entertainment today. Buffer’s enthusiastic and ‘adrenaline boosting’ winning attitude is sure to bring energy to the event as six young humanitarians from around the world, age 30 or younger, will be honored for their humanitarian work. Each of these young adults will receive an award that mirrors one of Muhammad Ali’s Six Core Principles – Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality – which aligns with their respective fields of work.

For more information or to order tickets visit alicenter.org