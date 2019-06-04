Muhammad Ali: A Rare Glimpse

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

During ALI WEEK, when the city of Louisville comes together to celebrate everything Ali, it’s your chance to hear the stories behind the man and the photographs. Join Courier-Journal Photographers, Pat McDonogh, Tom Hardin, and Keith Williams as they share photographs and stories of Muhammad Ali from their book, Picture: Muhammad Ali.

$14.00 General Admission(includes access to museum) | Free for Frazier Members.

The program in partnership with the Courier-Journal﻿

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Info

History, Talks & Readings
5027535663
