× Expand Courier-Journal, 1979 Ali-San Pedro KW Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali: A Rare Glimpse

During ALI WEEK, when the city of Louisville comes together to celebrate everything Ali, it’s your chance to hear the stories behind the man and the photographs. Join Courier-Journal Photographers, Pat McDonogh, Tom Hardin, and Keith Williams as they share photographs and stories of Muhammad Ali from their book, Picture: Muhammad Ali.

$14.00 General Admission(includes access to museum) | Free for Frazier Members.

The program in partnership with the Courier-Journal﻿

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org