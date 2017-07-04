Muhlenberg Miners and Music Festival

Paradise Park Cleaton Rd, Powderly, Kentucky 42367

Muhlenberg Miners and Music Festival

Join us for a fun day in Muhlenberg County, KY - Home of Thumbpicking!!

From 10-2, Tour the Miners Museum, Thumbpickers Hall of Fame and the Merle Travis Birth House. Bring your lawn chair and listen to some thumbpicking or bring your guitar and pick along. Brother's Bar-b-q (YUM!) available for purchase.

At 2 PM join us at the Merle Travis Music Center (adjacent to the park) for a FREE Concert featuring Merle Travis' son - Thom Bresh!!!!

For more information visit TourGreenville.com

Paradise Park Cleaton Rd, Powderly, Kentucky 42367

