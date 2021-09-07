× Expand City of Greenville, KY Tourism Commission Schedule of Events

Muhlenberg Remembers

The Greenville Tourism Commission is honored to present “Muhlenberg Remembers”, a week-long event commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11/2001.

On September 11, 2001, the world stood still. America was united. The goal for this event is to bring our community together, to provide education, remember those who lost their lives on that tragic day, and honor our local first responders.

The event will kick off on Tuesday, September 7th at 8 PM with the “Never Forget” Concert featuring national country music acts, Darryl Worley and Andy Griggs. Darryl Worley’s number one hits include “Have You Forgotten”, “I Miss My Friend”, and “Awful, Beautiful Life”. Andy Griggs is known for hits including “You Won’t Ever Be Lonely”, “She Thinks She Needs Me”, “K9 Brother”, and “If Heaven”. For prime concert seating, tickets will be available for $15. 100% of the proceeds will benefit our local first responders. Ticket information will be announced on the Greenville Tourism website and Facebook page! Come early and grab dinner at a Greenville eatery or visit one of the food trucks on site.

On Wednesday, September 8th, “SOAR with First Responders” around the Square beginning at 4 PM! Emergency vehicles from across the region will be parked around the Courthouse for you to see and take pictures with! SOAR will be providing free books and giveaways for the kids! First Responders: if you or your department are interested in participating, please contact Greenville Fire Department at (270) 338-3305.

Thursday, September 9th is “Red, White, & BOUNCE” at Joe B’s! Bring the family to Greenville’s newest event venue and get ready to have fun! From 4 PM-8 PM, kids can enjoy “pay-to-play” inflatables and various games. A food truck offering snow cones, cotton candy, kettle corn, funnel cakes, and more will be set up to satisfy your sweet tooth. There will also be a funny magician, guaranteed to make you laugh! Thursday night will feature FREE live music on Veterans Plaza!

Start practicing your corn hole skills! Friday, September 10th the Greenville Fire Department will host the First Annual “Fire in the Hole” Cornhole Tournament on Veteran’s Plaza. To enter a team, please contact (270) 338-3305. There will also be live music provided by Joe B’s and Friends!

Ready, Set, Run! Greenville is honored to host the First Annual Tunnel to Towers Western KY 5K Run & Walk on Saturday, September 11th. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was established in memory of a fallen 9/11 firefighter, Stephen Siller, honors its mission to remember and support first responders and the military. The opening ceremony will be held at Veterans Plaza beginning at 8 AM. The 5K will begin immediately after. Register to participate or donate at https://dogood.t2t.org/western-ky-2021. There are also virtual options to participate! Western Kentucky Tunnel to Towers has 3 goals: Honor local first responders, remember 9/11 and raise funds to build smart homes for the most catastrophically injured service members. Twenty years ago, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation was founded to remember and honor the sacrifice of all who perished that day and to turn tragedy into a mission of “doing good”. Their programs include the Smart Home Program that builds adaptive homes for the military’s most catastrophically injured service members, the Gold Star Family Home Program which provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star Families with small children, and the Fallen First Responder Program which provides mortgage payoffs for first responders killed in the line of duty who leave behind a spouse and small children. The route map will be listed on our website. We encourage all residents along the route to show their support for the local first responders and other participants by decorating their yard and cheering them on during the event.

On Saturday, after the 5K, the Green River Mustangs roll into town for a car show! The car show will be held from 2 PM- 8 PM! Come hungry and stop by one of our Greenville restaurants or grab lunch from food trucks on-site! Starting at 4 PM enjoy live music on the Plaza, a kids’ bicycle parade hosted by SOAR, a free caricature artist and bounce inflatables! Once the sun sets, join us for a touching luminary display by bringing a candle, tea light, or picture to place around the 9/11 Memorial. At 7 PM, we will light the night with two beams of light, symbolizing the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center, in honor of the 2,977 people who perished on September 11th, 2001.

Other tributes and activities include: a display of 2,977 flags placed at the Summerhouse Gazebo representing each victim of 9/11, the Kentucky Firefighter Association History Trailer and the Safety House will be parked downtown and available for tours several days that week, and there will also be a FREE patriotic fireworks show downtown that week!

Be the first to know when new details and information are released by following Greenville Tourism Commission on Facebook!

The Greenville Tourism Commission is working alongside numerous organizations, sponsors, and volunteers who are making this week-long event possible. If you are interested in donating or volunteering, please contact GTC at (270) 338-1895 or director@tourgreenville.com.

For more information call (270) 338-1895 or visit tourgreenville.com