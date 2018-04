Mule and Draft Horse Days

Activities for all ages include: Draft Horse Pull, Carnival Rides, Little Mr. & Miss Pageant, Antique Tractor Pull, Car Show, Parade, Wagon and Riding show, and live music.

A wagon train will leave each day May 2 - 4 around 9 am and return at 3 pm. Out riders are welcome.

For more information call 270-339-6150 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/events