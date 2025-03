× Expand carnegie center Copy of multifarious official flyer - 1 Multifarious: An Evening of Multilingual Poetry

Multifarious: An Evening of Multilingual Poetry

Hosted by Ruth González Jiménez, director of L.A.C.E. at BCTC

Featuring Katerina Stoykova, editor of Accents Publishing

There will be readings from multilingual poets, a visual art exhibit and a silent auction.

Tuesday April 22nd

6:30pm-9:00pm

Benefitting Kentucky Refugee Ministries

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

For more information call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/multifarious-an-evening-of-multilingual-poetry/