× Expand Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission Murder on the Green Event Flyer

Murder on the Green - Central City Country Club

Join us February 11th for a “killer” time at Murder on the Green! It will be a night of mystery and intrigue you will never forget! Everyone will be looking over their shoulder guessing who the next victim will be.

The event will be held at the Central City Country Club located at 150 Country Club Drive, Central City, KY 42330. Social hour and “mystery” will begin at 6:00 pm with heavy hors d’oeuvres by Jean Jean’s Catering and a cash bar by the Central City County Club for attendees 21 years and older.

Tickets are $35 each or $250 for a table of 8. Purchase tickets by searching “Murder Mystery, Central City, KY” at Eventbrite.com or click on the link below.

Ticket Link: eventbrite.com/e/murder-on-the-green-murder-mystery-dinner-tickets-495028763357?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Do you want to write a check for a table or pay cash? Contact Logan Porter at 270.338.1004.

Guests should dress in their most “Dapper & Dressy” attire, it is a refined party after all!

The MCTC looks forward to welcoming folks for a night of fun and mystery that patrons will not soon forget.

For more information, please call 270.543.6672 or visit visitmuhlenberg.com/events/murder-on-the-green/