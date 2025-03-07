× Expand Oldham County Parks and Recreation Murder in Margaritaland Mystery Dinner

$55 per person

Come out and join Oldham County Parks and Recreation for a Mystery Dinner where you play a part and just might be the guilty party. Set on the fictional tropical island Margaritaland, you and other suspects get to enjoy a tropical themed dinner, drinks, and good old fashioned sleuthing to find out who dun' it! Before the event you will be given a character to play. Come out dressed for fun and role playing. Everyone will be searching for more than their long lost shaker of salt. Dinner and 1 drink is included in the price of admission.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar