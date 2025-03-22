× Expand Maple Hill Manor Bed and Breakfast Guests Dressed for the Mardi Gras Murder Mystery

Murder Mystery Dinner Party at Maple Hill Manor

Join in the mystery as you play your character through the evening of clues and accusations. Enjoy a 6 Course Dinner before voting on who did it. Awards for Best Actor/Actress, Best Costume and Sleuth. Just $50 per person if you are staying at the Manor, or $100 per person if not spending the night. You must call to reserve for this special event.

For more information or to reserve tickets call 859-336-3075.