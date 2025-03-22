Murder Mystery Dinner Party at Maple Hill Manor

Join in the mystery as you play your character through the evening of clues and accusations. Enjoy a 6 Course Dinner before voting on who did it. Awards for Best Actor/Actress, Best Costume and Sleuth. Just $50 per person if you are staying at the Manor, or $100 per person if not spending the night. You must call to reserve for this special event.  

For more information or to reserve tickets call 859-336-3075.

8593363075
