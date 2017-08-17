Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

Get out your zombie costume and enjoy a mystery as we celebrate the Solar Eclipse Weekend! Participants in this murder mystery are unfortunate inmates and staff at Penderghast Asylum, a facility for the criminally insane that have been turned over to the tender care of Dr. Abraham Weiler, who is using the inmates as research subjects in his quest to find a cure for the zombie virus that is ravaging the world. What should have been a night of routine research turns deadly, resulting in one of the staff members joining the members of the living dead. Sovle the mystery!

Ticket holders are encouraged to come dressed as Zombies or humans. Tickets are $35 each and include dinner and the interactive Murder Mystery where audience members will put on their detective hats and try to solve the mystery. A cash bar will be available on Friday and Saturday evening. Seating for the event is limited! Tickets are onsale starting June 16. Tickets can be reserved through the website or by calling the box office at 270-444-6828 from noon to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org