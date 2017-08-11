Murder Mystery General Butler State Resort Park

“The Sword & the Spectre” weekend Aug. 11-13 at General Butler State Resort Park.

This interactive live game of Clue will feature a story about a group of ghost hunters who are actually looking for a valuable sword that once belonged to the park’s namesake, General William Orlando Butler. There’s a murder and a ghost is blamed – or could it be one of the ghost hunters?

Spend the entire weekend with an overnight package that includes a lodge room for two nights, Friday and Saturday dinner and Saturday and Sunday breakfast and the mystery for $345.95 plus tax per couple. The meals and mystery only are $80 plus tax per person. The reservation deadline is Aug. 10. All meals will be served at Two Rivers Restaurant.

The mystery is presented by Murder & Merriment, an interactive murder mystery theater troupe from Scott Depot, West Virginia.