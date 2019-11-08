× Expand MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (NOV 8 – 16) MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (NOV 8 – 16)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Presented by the Bluegrass Players

Playwright, Ken Ludwig, hits right on the mark with his fantastic adaptation of Agatha Christie’s timeless thriller. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again. The Spotlight Playhouse is proud to announce the directorial debut of Alyssa Bustle.

Friday, Nov 8 – 8:00 pm

Saturday, Nov 9 – 8:00 pm

Sunday, Nov 10 – 3:30pm

Friday, Nov 15 – 8:00 pm

Saturday, Nov 16 – 8:00 pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com