Murray State University to host Astronomer

Murray State University 102 Curris Center, Murray, Kentucky 42071

Murray State University to host Astronomer

Dr. Jeffrey Bennett, astronomer and author, will present “Global Warming Demystified,” a free presentation open to the public at Murray State University on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The lecture will take place Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Freed Curd Auditorium, located in the Collins Industry and Technology Center on Murray State’s campus.

Dr. Jeffrey Bennett, astronomer and author, will present “Global Warming Demystified,” a free presentation open to the public at Murray State University (Photo from MSU)

In his presentation, Bennett will discuss the basic science behind global warming to help the audience better understand the truth behind news headlines.

Bennett is an astronomer, teacher and writer who specializes in mathematics and science education, writing for and speaking to audiences ranging from elementary-school children to college faculty.

Bennett’s extensive experience includes teaching more than 50 college courses in astronomy, physics, mathematics and education in addition to establishing and operating a private summer school specializing in science education for elementary and middle school students.

For more information visit murraystate.edu

Murray State University 102 Curris Center, Murray, Kentucky 42071 View Map
