Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street Exhibit

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS), in cooperation with Kentucky Humanities, will bring Americans, an exhibit that explores stories that highlight how deeply intertwined American Indians are in the culture of the United States and examines the complexity of those stories to Kentucky communities in 2025 and 2026.

Kentucky Humanities has selected seven sites to host Americans as part of the Museum on Main Street program — a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. The Smithsonian exhibit will make stops in Paducah, Greenville, Clinton, Henderson, Carrollton, Versailles, and Ashland from August 23, 2025, through July 5, 2026. A tour schedule is below.

American Indian images, names, and stories infuse American history and contemporary life.

Tour Schedule:

August 23, 2025 – September 27, 2025 at the River Discovery Center, Paducah

October 4, 2025 – November 15, 2025 at the Muhlenberg County Public Library, Greenville

November 22, 2025 – January 3, 2026 at the Hickman County Memorial Library, Clinton

January 10, 2026 – February 21, 2026 at the Henderson County Public Library, Henderson

February 28, 2026 – April 11, 2026 at the Carroll County Public Library, Carrollton

April 18, 2026 – May 23, 2026 at the Woodford County Library, Versailles

May 30, 2026 – July 5, 2026 at the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center, Ashland

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org