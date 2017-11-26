Museum Store Day at Ashland

Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate 120 Sycamore Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

Museum Store Day at Ashland

On this day, over 300 Museum Stores in all fifty states, five countries and three continents will offer relaxing, inspired shopping inside museums. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate is joining in on this International Museum Store Day by offering a special shopping experience, including discounts and prizes. Along with new gift items from our exclusive H. Clay & Co. product line, we offer books, jewelry, children’s products, home accessories and Kentucky Proud merchandise – something for everyone! This is the last Sunday the Museum Store will be open until Spring, so come join us and enjoy special deals, while supporting the mission of Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate.

For more information call (859) 266-8581 or visit henryclay.org

