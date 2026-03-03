Museum Store Spring Sale!

The Stewart Home & School 1792 Museum Store, located in the Kentucky History Center in Frankfort's charming historic district, invites YOU to a special sale. On March 7th, selected items will be marked down to make space for new spring merchandise. Patrons can browse our sale table filled with delightful items and take advantage of spring savings!

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/museum-store-spring-sale