Museum Store Sunday

We invite you, your family, and your community, to “Be A Patron” at your favorite museums and cultural institutions on Sunday, November 25, 2018. Holiday shoppers will not only find quality gifts filled with inspiration and educational value, but through their purchases, will also directly support their favorite museums. Shoppers foster ongoing appreciation and knowledge of art, nature, culture, science, and history. When you, the patron, purchase a gift from the museum store, you help to sustain the museum’s service to the public.

Many incredible cultural institutions on Museum Row on Main Street:

KMAC

Fraizer Museum

Kentucky Science Center

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

Muhammad Ali Center

Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co

Evan Williams Bourbon Experience

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org