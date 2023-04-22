× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Garden Mushroom Hike at Yew Dell – In-Person Workshop

$25 - $35 per person.

Curious about the mushrooms growing on your land or in the woods? What exactly do they do? How do they relate to the plants around them? This is the hike for you! Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is partnering with the Bluegrass Mycological Society to lead a walk through their gardens and trails to identify what is growing, while giving an overview of the fungal kingdom and the field of mycology. You’ll learn their important role in forests and fields and how they can be used for food, medicine, and improving the world around us.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/