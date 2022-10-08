Mushroom Hike at Yew Dell – In-Person Workshop

$25 - $35 per person

Individuals from the Bluegrass Mycological Society will lead a walk of Yew Dell’s gardens and trails to identify what is growing there. They will also give an overview of the fungal kingdom and the field of mycology, from their important role in our forests and fields to how we can use them for food, medicine, and improving the world around us.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/