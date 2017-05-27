Mushroom Inoculation Workshop

HomeGrown HideAways is pleased to announce the return of our Mushroom Inoculation Workshop. This year, we'll be inoculating the following varieties of Oyster Mushroom: Golden, Polar White, and Blue Dolphin. If we have the time and materials, we'll also demonstrate making a mulch bed for growing Wine Caps. All mushroom spawn is from Field and Forest Products and certified organic. SPACE IS LIMITED TO 15 PARTICIPANTS!

The price of this workshop includes primitive camping (Friday and/or Saturday), on-farm lunch prepared by instructor and chef, Nathan Turner, and one inoculated log to take home with you. Additional logs are $25 each. Please let us know if you have any dietary restrictions for the Saturday lunch.

If you would like to upgrade your stay from primitive camping to one of our other lodging options (treehouse-yurt, yome, tipi, glampsite, or RV hook-ups), please visit our website at www.HomeGrownHideAways.org to book that separately through Airbnb. Include your Eventbrite Order Number in the correspondence for a 10% discount!

FYI: HomeGrown HideAways does not have cell phone or internet access, but we do have a phone in our courtesy kitchen that folks can use as needed. The kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc. and you are welcome to make use of it during your stay.

