Music at Hidden Ridge: The Wooks
Hidden Ridge Camping 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, Kentucky 42633
We’re kicking the 2020 season off with a bang and a twang. Join us for a boot stomping, good-time bluegrass show with The Wooks. Lexington favorites Warren Byrom and Cincinnati-based artist, cowgirl and visionary, Wonky Tonk will kick things off.
For more information call (859) 428-8667 or visit hiddenridgecamping.com
