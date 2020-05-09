Music at Hidden Ridge: The Wooks

We’re kicking the 2020 season off with a bang and a twang. Join us for a boot stomping, good-time bluegrass show with The Wooks. Lexington favorites Warren Byrom and Cincinnati-based artist, cowgirl and visionary, Wonky Tonk will kick things off.

For more information call (859) 428-8667 or visit hiddenridgecamping.com