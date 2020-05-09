Music at Hidden Ridge: The Wooks

to Google Calendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: The Wooks - 2020-05-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: The Wooks - 2020-05-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: The Wooks - 2020-05-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: The Wooks - 2020-05-09 10:00:00

Hidden Ridge Camping 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, Kentucky 42633

Music at Hidden Ridge: The Wooks

We’re kicking the 2020 season off with a  bang and a twang. Join us for a boot stomping, good-time bluegrass show with The Wooks. Lexington favorites Warren Byrom  and Cincinnati-based artist, cowgirl and visionary, Wonky Tonk will kick things off.

For more information call  (859) 428-8667  or visit hiddenridgecamping.com

Info

Hidden Ridge Camping 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, Kentucky 42633 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: The Wooks - 2020-05-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: The Wooks - 2020-05-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: The Wooks - 2020-05-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: The Wooks - 2020-05-09 10:00:00